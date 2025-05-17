With the San Francisco 49ers locking up Brock Purdy for the foreseeable future, the team now has its offense fortified, along with other weapons such as Christian McCaffrey. As the 49ers look to improve their roster for the upcoming season further, there's no doubt that McCaffrey has high expectations with his father singing his praises recently.

49ers' Christian McCaffrey earns GOAT status from father

His father is former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey, who spoke with Bet Ideas for an interview about his son and what he has accomplished in his career. He would go as far as to say that the San Francisco star is the “best receiving running back” of all time, on top of what shapes him to produce that much.

“He’s competitive, has an incredible work ethic, determined,” Ed McCaffrey said. “We were talking about a processor with quarterbacks, he processes probably better than any running back that’s ever played the game.”

“He’s the best receiving running back out of the backfield that’s ever played the game — that’s just a fact,” McCaffrey continued. “I think those types of backs, based on the way the passing game has evolved in the NFL, are the type of backs that are going to be highly regarded moving forward.”

Coming off of an impeccable 2023 season where he rushed for 1,459 yards with 14 touchdowns, he also caught 67 passes for 564 yards and four scores, leading to a MVP-finalist season. Injuries would slow him down in 2024, hoping to have another healthy year.

What separates 49ers' Christian McCaffrey from most pass-catching RBs

With the 49ers' schedule being released, fans are already making predictions on the team's outcome and how McCaffrey will play. While one expects a father to hype up their son or daughter, there is some validity to his statement on McCaffrey being the best receiving back of all time.

Despite many seasons to go, he does hold the record for most receptions by a running back in a season with 116 in 2019 with the Carolina Panthers. He's also the only player in his position to have two seasons with 100 or more catches, both with Carolina.

What separates him from the rest is his ability to run a route tree at the highest level.

“You’re always going to need a first- and second-down guy,” Ed McCaffrey said. “Those guys are valuable, but having a guy that doesn’t leave the field that can contribute on third down (is huge). And when we say receiver, there’s a difference between catching check-downs or catching the wide routes or swing routes – running the running back route tree – and lining up in the slot, and going man-to-man versus a safety or a linebacker, running a stutter comeback outside the numbers.

There’s a huge difference between being able to play receiver and running back,” McCaffrey continued. “Not just running routes as a running back, but being able to play two different positions.”

McCaffrey and San Francisco prepare for a bounce-back year after finishing with a 6-11 record, which put them last in the NFC West.