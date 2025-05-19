The San Francisco 49ers have locked up their quarterback, and now they can turn their attention to another player. However, Colin Cowherd said the 49ers overpaid quarterback Brock Purdy and that will hurt the team in the long run.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, the deal will put them in the tough spot other teams face, according to The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

“I think Brock Purdy tends to be closer in talent to a Baker Mayfield in a year than a Josh Allen, $55 million a year,” Cowherd said. “I’m not saying Brock is the only quarterback I think is overpaid. It does appear that Trevor Lawrence is overpaid; I think Dak Prescott and Tua (Tagovailoa). (And) I didn’t like those contracts. I was right on both.”

Will 49ers regret the deal with QB Brock Purdy?

Cowherd said the Cowboys and Dolphins have been struggling since sending too much money toward one position.

“We all know the more you pay Tua and Dak, the less they have around them,” Cowherd said. “Tua’s O-line would be a lot better if he made $35 million a year, and Dak would have more weapons if he made $35 – $40 million a year.”

Also, the 49ers may not have given Purdy enough protection. He’s not the most mobile quarterback, and that could show up in key games throughout the years.

“So I’ve said this, the Niners didn’t really attack their offensive line in the offseason,” Cowherd said. “Trent Williams sprains a knee or an ankle. Cross your fingers he doesn’t. And Brock Purdy is going to have to once again lead the team and initiate offense.”

Another issue for Purdy is the 49ers didn’t exactly load up at the receiver position. They traded Deebo Samuel to the Commanders. And they will have to hope Brandon Aiyuk returns to his former standout form. Otherwise, they have Jauan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, and noth much else.

However, Kyle Shanahan said he thinks the 49ers may have something in fourth-round wide receiver pick Jordan Watkins, according to Sports Illustrated.

“Love his speed,” Shanahan explained. “First thing you notice when you see a guy for the first time, you look at his 40 time, then you watch his routes at the Combine. I thought he was one of the better route runners at the Combine, just with natural receiver skills and everything. You watch his hands, he was our best graded-out guy going through the gauntlet and stuff with just true natural hands. Watched his one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl and then to how he played at Ole Miss, talking to Lane Kiffin, the whole package. We love the guy. Think he’s got a great skillset and needed to add him to the group.”