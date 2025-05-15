May 15, 2025 at 5:46 PM ET

Did the San Francisco 49ers lure in a former Kansas City Chiefs starter? Or is John Lynch and company still working on a deal? One insider dove into the mysterious signing Thursday.

D.J. Humphries surfaced as the new 49ers signing back on April 30. Humphries' agency AMDG Sports posted he's agreed to terms with the Niners.

Longtime 49ers insider and columnist Matt Maiocco, however, delivered a new update via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“Veteran offensive tackle D.J. Humphries has not agreed to terms with the 49ers as previously reported, multiple sources told NBC Sports Bay Area on Thursday,” Maiocco said.

Maiocco confirmed that Humphries did receive a contract from the 49ers.

“But that contract was not finalized, and nothing appears imminent,” Maiocco added.

Is Chiefs player still a free agent due to 49ers update?

The veteran tackle is indeed still on the market. Humphries can still seek out other potential suitors across the league.

Humphries brings Super Bowl experience to whichever his next team will be. He helped protect Patrick Mahomes while in Kansas City. Humphries surfaced as a late tackle option for Week 14 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 31-year-old tackle, however, played two games only due to injuries. Mahomes and the Chiefs watched the pass protection destruct against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Humphries is having difficulty staying healthy too. He sustained a back injury late in the 2022 season while with the Arizona Cardinals. Humphries then tore his ACL on Dec. 31 of the 2023 campaign.

The 6-foot-5, 307-pound tackle enjoyed his most success in the desert. He earned his only Pro Bowl appearance as a Cardinal in 2021. Arizona was where he earned his first league chance too. The Cards took him 24th overall in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Florida.

Humphries could've became a swing tackle option for S.F. But now he remains unsigned.