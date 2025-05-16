After months of conversation in which analysts and fans alike weighed the pros and cons of a long term Brock Purdy deal, the 49ers finally pulled the trigger, signing the final pick of the 2022 draft to a massive five-year, $265 million contract extension.

With the team locking up the most important position in sports, the 49ers next turned their attention to another position. And while placekicker isn’t quite held in the same regard as quarterback, a good kicker can often be the difference between winning and losing on Sunday.

The 49ers followed up Purdy’s new mega-extension by signing veteran kicker Greg Joseph to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X.

Joseph is best remembered as the Minnesota Vikings kicker after he played three seasons with the team, from 2021-2023. But after leaving the Vikings, Joseph spent time with five different teams last season.

He was given the chance to beat out Anders Carleson for the Green Bay Packers’ place kicking job but he didn’t last with the team. Ultimately, Joseph logged games with the New York Giants, Washington Commanders and New York Jets in 2025. Now he’s hoping he found a new, more permanent home with the 49ers.

The biggest obstacle in Joseph’s way is the fact that San Francisco currently has a place kicker. The team selected Jake Moody in the third round of the 2023 draft. But, after a strong rookie season, during which he hit 84 percent of his kicks, including 2-3 from 50+ yards, he had a brutal 2024 campaign in which he connected on just 70.6 percent of his field goal tries.

Joseph has made a career 82.3 percent of his field goal tries in 141 attempts. Not elite but certainly serviceable.

Stll, chances are the 49ers are bringing in Joseph to provide some competition to push Moody, who is entering the third year of his rookie contract.

The 49ers had a rough offseason in which they saw a number of key players leave in free agency as the team prepared to pay Purdy starting-caliber money. Now San Francisco will look to bounce back with a very different looking roster.