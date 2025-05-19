The San Francisco 49ers have locked down the core of their defense for years to come, agreeing to a three-year, $63 million extension with All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner. The deal, first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, includes over $56 million in guaranteed money and makes Warner the highest-paid linebacker in the NFL — for the second time in his career.

Warner, 28, still had two years left on his existing five-year, $95 million deal. But the Niners opted to strike early again, securing one of the game’s elite defensive anchors while strategically reducing his massive $29.2 million salary cap hit in 2025.

This is a developing story.