Fifth-year safety Jason Pinnock did not hide his excitement when he was signed by the San Francisco 49ers to a one-year deal in free agency in March. He expressed his eagerness to work with his new squad and build on his breakout campaign last season.

The 49ers may have had a forgettable campaign last year, but they put up a laudable defensive effort, allowing just 317.4 yards per game. With the addition of Pinnock, San Francisco acquired another weapon who could make things difficult for opponents.

The 26-year-old Pinnock said it was an easy choice to join the 49ers since he is already familiar with the system of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, whom he played for on the New York Jets during his rookie year in 2021.

“Back in the system that I'm used to,” said Pinnock in a report from NBC Sports Bay Area's Taylor Wirth. “Not too much adjustment, honestly. From special teams to defense, that was a big decision-maker for me in free agency. Somewhere where I don't have to learn another system.”

He was a fifth-round pick by the Jets, where he changed his position from cornerback to safety. He only spent one season with the squad before being picked up by the New York Giants.

Pinnock is coming off his best season after tallying 85 total tackles and three sacks in 16 games with the Giants last year.

He is expected to fill the void left by former 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga, who agreed to a three-year contract with the Denver Broncos worth $45 million. While Pinnock isn't at Hufanga's All-Pro level yet, he knows what he can bring to the table.

“Came into this league as a corner, so I can play press-man (coverage). Gritty press-man,” stressed Pinnock. “I'm good at playing down in the run game, and I'm a ball hawk. That's probably the main thing, I guess, if I had to say I want to show the league, it's that part. Everything else is just as important to me.”

It appears the 49ers have found themselves a gem.