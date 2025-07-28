While the San Francisco 49ers hosted wide receiver Gabe Davis on a visit, a decision still hasn't been made yet if the former Buffalo Bills receiver will end up with the team. Though there are other teams that are interested in Davis after the 49ers visit, he would speak about the reasons for wanting to go to the NFC West team.

Davis would appear on the “Up and Adams” show with Kay Adams, where she asked about the prospect of him joining San Francisco for the upcoming season. He would call the time “awesome” and how he spoke with many players on the team, like Christian McCaffrey, and complimented head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“I went on a visit there. It was awesome,” Davis said. “I have a lot of teammates from UCF and previous players like Mac Jones and Isaiah Hodgins that were there. So definitely a team that I'm interested in for sure. San Fran is a nice spot. It's a great team with great players. Talked to Christian [McCaffrey], and all them and I talked to a lot of the people out there, and it's awesome. San Fran is definitely a spot that I'm I'm looking at. Shanahan is the man. He knows how to call an offense, right? And they just got a lot of great weapons around there.”

Gabe Davis on his visit with the Niners. Deep threat ability…playaction to CMC… chuck it deep to Gabe sounds pretty fun. Leads the league in yards per catch since 2020. 🤷🏻‍♀️ @gabedavis13_ @UpAndAdamsShow pic.twitter.com/D7njfyH4xf — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) July 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Gabe Davis speaks highly of the weapons on the 49ers

With the team amid training camp and the San Francisco 49ers quarterback needing as much as dangerous weapons as possible, Davis could be an underrated pickup. Subsequently, Davis was effective with his time in Buffalo, serving as a favorite deep threat option for Josh Allen, having seven touchdowns in three of the four seasons with them and averaging close to 17 yards per catch.

He would then play with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, but it was no doubt a disappointing year, where he recorded 239 yards to go along with two touchdowns on 20 catches. Consequently, Davis could find a jolt back in his career with San Francisco, joining the likes of Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, and others, whom he compliments to Adams.

“Hey man, listen, I give props to those guys, those guys have been making some plays,” Davis said. “Jennings was making hella plays when he had to, it was awesome to watch, and you know Aiyuk is a stud, he's a true number one player, got a lot of respect for his game, so definitely a team that that interests me because I like to be around great players like that. A great opportunity.”

It remains to be seen where Davis signs, but the 49ers look to improve after finishing last in the NFC West as they open the season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Seattle Seahawks.