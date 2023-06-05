The San Francisco 49ers are already holding an eye-catching quarterback battle between Brock Purdy and Trey Lance. They even have Sam Darnold on their roster. However, that hasn't stopped the 49ers from taking a look at yet another gunslinger.

San Francisco is hosting Jack Coan for a visit on Wednesday, via Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston. With Coan's XFL season wrapping up, the 49ers want to take a closer look at the former Notre Dame and Wisconsin product.

In the XFL's comeback season, Coan spent the year playing for the San Antonio Brahmas. Over eight games, Coan threw for 1,471 yards, six touchdowns and six interceptions.

The quarterback joined the Brahmas after a brief stint in the NFL. He signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he was waived just a few months later. After his first stint of professional football, Coan is looking to break back into the NFL.

Jack Coan was a highly touted QB during his time playing college football. He began his career at Wisconsin before transferring to Notre Dame. Over 35 total games, Coan threw for 6,428 yards, 48 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He held a 23-7 record as a starter.

The 49ers seem pretty set at quarterback. Either Brock Purdy or Trey Lance will start while Darnold provides a safety net. Still, San Francisco wants to make sure all their boxes are checked when it comes to the quarterback position. The 49ers will get a good look at Coan before deciding if he should join their QB room.