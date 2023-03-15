The San Francisco 49ers have created some precious space in their cap room by making a move to restructure the contract of linebacker Fred Warner, according to NFL insider Field Yates of ESPN. The adjustment has given the 49ers an additional $9.5 million worth of financial flexibility.

Moreover, the restructuring of Fred Warner’s contract also allowed the 49ers to go under the salary cap a day before the start of a new NFL calendar year. Prior to this front-office maneuver, the 49ers also restructured the contract of cornerback Chavarius Ward, converting $12.48 million of his salary into a signing bonus. With the adjustments made on Fred Warner’s and Chavarius Ward’s contracts, the 49ers have found a way to free up over $20 million worth of space in their cap room.

Fred Warner signed a five-year extension deal with the 49ers worth a massive $99.225 million back in 2020. The star linebacker has been repaying San Francisco for that deal with excellence on the field, as he has been named to a pair of Pro Bowls and two First-Team AP All-Pro selections since.

In the 2022 NFL season, Fred Warner played in 17 games and amassed 130 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, six quarterback hits, three tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and 10 passes defended for a 49ers team that finished the campaign No. 1 in the league with only 17.2 points allowed per game and second with just 299.7 total yards surrendered per contest.

The 26-year-old Warner, who was selected in the third round (70th overall) by the Niners in the 2018 NFL Draft, will carry a cap hit of $9.049 million in 2023 and $24.469 million in the 2024 NFL season.