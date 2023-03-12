In the 2023 NFL offseason, the San Francisco 49ers’ free agent needs include players that should help push them past the NFC Championship Game. Remember that the 49ers have reached the conference championship game the previous two seasons. Yet, they have failed to advance to the Super Bowl. Here we’ll look at the four best players that the San Francisco 49ers have to target during 2023 NFL Free Agency right now.

Recall that despite losing their starting quarterback Trey Lance early in the 2022 season, the 49ers still had a successful year. That’s thanks mainly to the efforts of backup Jimmy Garoppolo and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy. Head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch were also instrumental in building a strong team. This was further enhanced by the addition of Christian McCaffrey in the middle of the season. Although the team made it to the NFC Championship Game, they were ultimately disappointed due to Purdy’s injury and backup Josh Johnson’s struggles. Looking towards the future, they need to assess the roster and make improvements to aim for a shot at winning the Super Bowl in the 2023-24 season.

When breaking down the 49ers’ overall performance during the 2022 season, the first noteworthy aspect was their balanced performance. They ranked sixth in points scored and were the top team in the league in points allowed. The team was also strong at running the ball against almost any defense. However, they struggled in some passing situations and especially in protecting their QB. These pass protection issues reared their ugly head in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. As a result, both Purdy and Johnson suffered injuries. Consequently, the team was forced to rely on running back Christian McCaffrey as their emergency quarterback. It didn’t go well. That’s something the 49ers surely want to prevent this coming season.

Brock Purdy with right elbow injury on sack. Likely UCL sprain. If pain controlled and doctor feels joint is stable return possible. pic.twitter.com/Jgwa8ynsys — Mark Adickes (@MarkAdickes) January 29, 2023

Let’s look at the four best players that the San Francisco 49ers have to target during 2023 NFL free agency.

1. OT Donovan Smith

It’s important to note that Brock Purdy was not expected to play at all in the previous season. Heck, Josh Johnson was not even on a roster before he was signed by the 49ers. The team’s two main quarterbacks, Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, both suffered season-ending injuries. Although the 49ers were effective in their running game, they struggled in protecting the quarterback. This is where Donovan Smith becomes relevant. Take note that he enters free agency after committing 12 penalties for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Despite not having his best season, the 29-year-old’s performance may actually benefit the 49ers.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Remember that San Francisco may face difficulties in re-signing Mike McGlinchey or acquiring another top free-agent offensive tackle like Kaleb McGary. Currently, they only have $7 million in their salary cap. However, they may free up more money through restructured deals or other means. Given their limited budget, the 49ers will have to focus on finding good value with lower-cost players or taking a chance on someone like Smith. Their main priority in free agency should be finding a replacement for McGlinchey. This also means addressing other areas of need in the NFL draft. It’s crucial to add an experienced tackle to support star left tackle Trent Williams. This is especially with a young quarterback like Purdy or Lance in the pocket in 2023.

2. LB Drue Tranquill

Drue Tranquill has had at least 75 tackles in three out of his four seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 27-year-old linebacker also recently had a career-high of 146 tackles in 2022. This makes him an excellent candidate for the 49ers. The team needs to fill a void in the offseason after possibly being priced out of the market for Azeez Al-Shaair due to his past two seasons’ performances. Tranquill’s nose for the ball, coupled with his experience, would be a valuable asset to San Francisco’s star-studded front seven. He could also play alongside Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw. Sure, the 49ers could also explore young draft prospects to develop behind Warner and Greenlaw. Still, they should prioritize exploring experienced players such as Tranquill to fill their current need.

3. S Jordan Poyer

Jordan Poyer, who has been a key player for the AFC contender Buffalo Bills, might be a potential addition to the San Francisco 49ers. Of course, the 49ers have several decisions to make regarding their secondary. This includes re-signing free agents like Jimmie Ward, Emmanuel Moseley, and Tashaun Gipson. Keep in mind, however, that Poyer has been instrumental in Buffalo’s defense. In fact, he has recorded nine interceptions over the past two years. Poyer’s absence in four games last season resulted in a 1-3 record for the Bills. Meanwhile, the team won all 12 games he played in during the regular season. The Niners should really give Poyer a look as he could make their secondary even deeper.

4. OT Orlando Brown, Jr.

As McGlinchey is set to leave in NFL free agency, the 49ers have a pressing need at right tackle. Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs decided not to franchise tag Orlando Brown Jr. This made him an unrestricted free agent and a hot commodity for teams looking to strengthen their offensive line. With his experience protecting the blindside of Patrick Mahomes, Brown won’t be available for long. Although the 49ers extended backup tackle Colton McKivitz, his ceiling is limited to being a fill-in starter for a season or two. McKivitz is also not a long-term solution to their right tackle problem. And while Brown traditionally plays on the left side, for the right price and opportunity, he could form a super frontline with Smith and Williams.