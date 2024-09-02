In one of the weirder coincidences in recent memory, the San Francisco 49ers partied with famous rapper Rick Ross the same night rookie wide receiver Ricky Pearsall almost had his life taken. The team ensured that Pearsall was okay before beginning the festivities, though.

The 49ers held the yearly event at head coach Kyle Shanahan's house, via SF Gate's Katie Dowd.

“Photos on social media show the team in flapper-style dress on Saturday night. NBC Sports Bay Area journalist Matt Maiocco reported the party was the Niners’ ‘traditional party to celebrate the 53-man roster and the end of training camp,'” Dowd said. “It was held at head coach Kyle Shanahan’s home, he said. Along with teammates and their significant others, the party was attended by rapper Rick Ross, who posted both videos and photos on his Instagram stories.”

The fact that the team proceeded with the party was a good sign, via Maiocco.

“I took this as a positive sign about Pearsall’s condition that the team still spent time together last night,” Maiocco wrote on X, formerly known as “Twitter.”

“San Francisco Chronicle 49ers beat writer Eric Branch reported that general manager John Lynch, as well as other 49ers staff, visited Pearsall in the hospital on Saturday,” Dowd continued.

Star wideouts Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk were two players captured in Ross' party videos, via OurSF49ers.

How will the team do this year?

The 49ers are still one of the NFL's best teams

San Francisco crossed a major box off its to-do list when it extended Aiyuk's contract, ensuring that Brock Purdy will have one of his top targets available to him this year. The star receiver was “holding in,” meaning that he attended meetings and walkthroughs but still threatened to sit out regular-season games.

Now, the team turns to franchise left tackle Trent Williams, who is still holding out as he looks for an extension of his own. It doesn't look like the two sides will reach an agreement before the 49ers' upcoming Monday Night Football matchup with the New York Jets. Therefore, Purdy will have to worry about his blindside protection, as Williams is one of the finest linemen in the league.

However, San Francisco still sports one of the league's best rosters, with stars like Christian McCaffrey, Nick Bosa, and George Kittle returning. It would be surprising if the 49ers don't win at least 11 games this season.