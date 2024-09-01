People will be happy and relieved to hear the latest update on San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, who was shot through the chest at Union Square on Saturday afternoon. His mother is expressing her utmost gratitude following the terrifying robbery incident.

“First and {foremost} I want to thank GOD for protecting my baby boy,” Erin Pearsall posted on Facebook, via The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. “He is extremely lucky, GOD shielded him. He was shot in the chest and {the bullet} exited out his back. Thanks be to GOD it missed his vital organs. He is in good spirits right now. Life is so precious my friends. Please love each other. My son was spared today by the grace of God. Please pray for my baby.”

Pearsall, the 49ers' first-round pick from April's NFL Draft, was shot in an attempted robbery while coming out of an autograph signing. His teammate, receiver and running back hybrid Deebo Samuel, relayed to the worried public that the 23-year-old was “good.” Pearsall is in serious but stable condition.

While no one yet knows what kind of recovery process lies ahead for the former Florida Gators standout, his mother's post is deeply encouraging. Police have the 17-year-old suspected of shooting Ricky Pearsall in custody. He also sustained injuries via his own gunfire, as there was a struggle for the weapon.

When crimes receive significant national attention, there is bound to be backlash. Many are surely enraged that such an act can take place in an area long considered to be a shopping destination. This shooting and attempted robbery could resonate with many San Francisco residents.

San Fran mayor reacts to Ricky Pearsall shooting

In the aftermath of criminal incidents like these, people tend to look to their political leaders for a response. Mayor London Breed went to San Francisco General Hospital, where both Pearsall and the suspect are being held, and later addressed the media.

“{Ricky Pearsall} has a bright future and I look forward to seeing him recover and get back on the field,” she said, per NBC Bay Area. “I am also grateful for the quick action of our police officers, who immediately responded to the situation, apprehended the suspect.”

The San Francisco Police Department will hold a media briefing on Sunday.