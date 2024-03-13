DeMeco Ryans left the San Francisco 49ers to the join the Houston Texans in 2023. One year later, the Texans have returned the favor with a trade to the 49ers.
San Francisco has acquired defensive tackle Maliek Collins for a seventh-round pick, via Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Based on draft capital acquired, Collins clearly wasn't in Houston's 2024 plans. Still he is a veteran lineman with eight years of NFL experience. Now with the 49ers, Collins will look to help bolster an already intimidating line.
In his third and final season with the Texans, Collins tied his career-high with 16 starts. He set even more career-highs with 41 tackles and 18 quarterback hits, tying his career-best five sacks. Over his entire 119 game tenure in the NFL, Collins has racked up 206 tackles, 76 quarterback hits and 25.5 sacks.
The 49ers recently released Arik Armstead, opening up a spot on the defensive line. Even with his loss, San Francisco has talented playmakers in place such as Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave. Now, Collins will look to fill the hole up the middle and help continue the 49ers' defensive dominance.
Maliek Collins may not be the biggest name player San Fran has on their roster. He may not provide the same production that Armstead did. For just a seventh-round pick, the trade won't necessarily create massive waves. But Collins is a sensible addition for a team with real Super Bowl hopes. As they look to avenge their loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the defensive lineman will attempt to be more than just along for the ride.