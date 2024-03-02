Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans spoke with the media at the NFL Scouting Combine to not just talk about what he is looking for in terms of the team's next prospects, but the Super Bowl loss for the San Francisco 49ers. Before taking the main job for the Texans, he was the defensive coordinator for the 49ers from 2021-2022 and had been with the organization since 2017.
So with how long he has been a part of the team, it was a painful loss to see the Kansas City Chiefs beat them in overtime. Ryans even described how he reacted when Patrick Mahomes threw the game-winning touchdown to Mecole Hardman as he “fell on the floor” according to NBC Sports Bay Area.
“I literally fell on the floor when [The Kansas City Chiefs] scored that touchdown at the end of the game,” Ryans said. “I was in it, I felt, of course, like I was still there, a part of it.”
This wouldn't be the first time Ryans was around the team to see the 49ers lose in the Super Bowl as he was with them in 2020 when they lost to the Chiefs again. He mentioned how he “wanted so badly” to see the team win it, especially head coach Kyle Shanahan, as he felt the aching “like I was there and still a part of it.”
“I wanted so badly to see Kyle and those guys come away with a Super Bowl win, because I know the work that Kyle puts in and he deserves it,” Ryans said. “It was unfortunate to see them come up short and it really hurt me like I was there and still a part of it.”
Ryans calls the 49ers loss in Super Bowl a “heartbreaker”
There is no doubt that the 49ers have been one of the top teams in the league since Shanahan took over as head coach as they are a contender year in and year out. However, they have yet to show a Super Bowl for it, though they have made two appearances, which could have added to Ryans sentiment of the loss being a “heartbreaker.”
“I was sitting on the couch watching it and it was a heartbreaker,” Ryans said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “I literally fell on the floor and I was distraught, I felt like they played such a great game against the top quarterback in the league. And for them to do what they did, it was just unfortunate to see them lose that way.”
If there is some light at the end of the tunnel, San Francisco should once again be a huge threat in the NFC, especially with another year under the belt of NFL MVP finalist Brock Purdy and his surrounding offense and defense. As for Ryans, it was a highly successful first year as the Texans head coach as they won the AFC South and will have high expectations with second-year quarterback C.J. Stroud.
The 49ers look to once again capture the NFC West as they did last season with a 12-4 record.