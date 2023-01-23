After a scintillating performance in the NFC Wild-Card Round against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott seems to be back to his turnover-prone ways after a letdown first half against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round.

Prescott has already shot the Cowboys in the foot not just once but twice via picks over the course of the first two quarters of the contest, and in the process, has just become the first Dallas quarterback since 1994 to “throw 2 first-half interceptions in a playoff game since Troy Aikman in the 1994 NFC Championship vs the 49ers,” per Sportsnet Stats.

Along with his two interceptions, Dak Prescott had 81 passing yards and a touchdown on 12 of 16 completions in the first half versus the 49ers, whose defense has been suffocating so far in the contest. Just when it looked like Prescott had gotten it together after his performance in the Tampa Bay game, the 49ers made everyone remember how careless he’s been with the ball this season. In the regular season, Prescott threw 15 interceptions despite playing in just 12 games.

Before facing the 49ers, Prescott completed 25 of his 33 passes in the Cowboys’ 31-14 road win against the Buccaneers last week for 305 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions. The game is far from over, though, so the 49ers and their defense will have to remain stout to keep the Cowboys at bay.

Back in the regular season, the 49ers ranked No. 1 in the NFL with just 16.7 points allowed per game and second with just 302.3 total yards per game surrendered.