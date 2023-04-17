Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

With players such as Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, the San Francisco 49ers have one of the most prolific offenses in the NFL. As the 49ers look to build out that offense, San Francisco has brought in a well-traveled wide receiver.

The 49ers have signed Chris Conley to a one-year contract, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Chris Conley joined the NFL as a third-round draft pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in 2015. He spent four years in Kansas City before joining the Jacksonville Jaguars. Conley lasted two years in Jacksonville before spending just over a year with the Houston Texans. After playing seven games with the Tennessee Titans in 2022, Conley has now found himself on the 49ers.

Conley’s winding NFL career has seen him appear in 109 total games, starting 63 of them. He has caught 217 passes for 2,853 yards and 15 touchdowns. His best season came in 2019 with the Jaguars. Then, Conley caught 47 passes for 775 yards and five touchdowns. Both the receptions and receiving yards were career-highs while the touchdowns tied his career-high.

With all the pieces San Francisco already has on offense, it might be hard for Conley to make a major splash with the 49ers. However, Conley has never been the flashiest wide receiver. The 49ers won’t look for Conley to be Samuel or even Brandon Aiyuk. San Fran understands that Conley is a veteran receiver but clearly respect his longevity in the NFL.

The 49ers’ quarterback problems cost them a shot at the Super Bowl. With title hopes once again on their mind, San Francisco’s quarterback will have another receiver to work with in Conley.