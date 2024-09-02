The San Francisco 49ers are coming into this season with high expectations again, and there's a reason to believe they'll be back as one of the top teams in the NFC. Brandon Aiyuk finally received a contract extension and all of their key players will be returning, but they still have to get over the hump and win a championship. ESPN's latest season simulation gave a prediction on what could happen for the 49ers, and more disappointment looks to be coming their way.

“The 49ers were cruising for most of the season, entering the final stretch with a 10-3 record. But they slumped at that point, losing four in a row to make the NFC West race interesting,” ESPN's Seth Walder said. “In the end, the 49ers did enough to make the playoffs at 10-7, winning the division by one game over the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, but it was touch-and-go up until the end.

“But the Niners rediscovered their form in the playoffs and were hitting on all cylinders, demolishing the Cowboys in the wild-card round and taking care of the Buccaneers in the divisional playoffs. This set up a rematch with the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game.” In real life, the Lions were up big against the 49ers last season, but they came back and ended up winning the game to go to the Super Bowl.

“But this time, the Lions were at home and ready to take advantage,” Walter said. “Detroit's improved defense forced a Brock Purdy interception on the opening drive, and while the 49ers fought back, the Lions held them at arm's length the rest of the game to prevail 30-24 and reach their first Super Bowl.” Will the 49ers get over the hump this season? Every year, it seems like the 49ers end up in the same spot, but can never win the big game. They've been to the Super Bowl four times in the last five years, and they've lost to the Kansas City Chiefs twice.

Before the season started, they had to get a contract settled with Brandon Aiyuk and were able to get it done, but Trent Williams is still holding out. If they can get Williams a contract extension, their offense will once again be hard to stop. With weapons like Aiyuk, Deebo Samuel, George Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy can have another solid season, but it all depends on his play.

The 49ers defense has always been one of the best in the league, and nothing will change that this season. With both sides of the ball playing their best, there's no way that the 49ers will be a top team in the NFC, but when it comes to winning the Super Bowl, everyone will have to just wait and see how they perform.