In San Francisco 49ers training camp, the latest Elijah Mitchell injury update isn’t great for Christian McCaffrey’s backup running back. While Mitchell isn’t out for all that long, he is dealing with the same problem (at the same time) that he did last season.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan addressed the media Thursday at 49ers training camp and gave injury updates about several players, including Mitchell.

“RB Elijah Mitchell was out of practice today with an abductor strain. Shanahan says he’s day-to-day, likely will be absent 7-10 days,” tweeted ESPN injury analyst Stephania Bell. “Notes it was about this time last year Mitchell had a soft tissue strain. Says Mitchell does everything right, just unfortunate.”

While sitting out a week during training camp isn’t a big deal, this Elijah Mitchell injury update is not great for this particular player. Mitchell is a talented back. Playing 11 games in 2021, he put up 1,100 yards from scrimmage with six touchdowns. However, he has already missed 18 games in his two NFL seasons, playing just five in 2022.

If Mitchell can’t get and stay healthy, the 49ers will have to look elsewhere for McCaffrey’s primary backup.

Currently, there are several options for the 49ers’ roster in training camp. The two main candidates to take the role are Jordan Mason, a 2022 undrafted free agent who had 43 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown last season, and Tyrion Davis-Price, the 49ers’ 2022 third-round pick who had 34 carries for 99 yards last year.