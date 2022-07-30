San Francisco 49ers defense dealt a crushing blow in training camp

The San Francisco 49ers’ defensive front has suffered another key loss. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive tackle Maurice Hurst will likely miss the entire season due to torn biceps.

Hurst suffered the injury during Friday’s practice. According to Shanahan, the injury occurred when Hurst reached out trying to grab an offensive player.

Losing Hurst for the season could prove to be a major blow to this 49ers’ defense. At the moment, they are also expected to be without veteran defensive tackle Arik Armstead and defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway for a period of time.

The 49ers are also still waiting for defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw to return to 100%. During Kinlaw’s absence, Hurst was handling first-team reps.

Hurst was a fifth-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft. The then Oakland Raiders took him with the 140th overall selection.

In his four professional seasons, Hurst has appeared in 42 total games. But he has played a full season just once. He has recorded 78 total tackles, eight sacks, and nine tackles for loss throughout his career.

During the 2021 season, Hurst was limited to just two games. He recorded just two tackles and one tackle for loss in these two games.

The 49ers have put together one of the league’s best defensive fronts. While they are headlined by Nick Bosa, they have elite depth across the group. When fully healthy, they will be sending out Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw next to Bosa. They also added USC edge rusher, Drake Jackson, in this year’s draft.

With a roster that looks like this, the 49ers could make a legitimate Super Bowl run.