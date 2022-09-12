Sean Payton drops fiery take on Jimmy Garoppolo-Trey Lance situation

Former NFL head coach Sean Payton believes the San Francisco 49ers could send out both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance.

On Monday, Sean Payton appeared on Colin Cowherd’s The Herd. During his appearance, the two spoke about Trey Lance and his performance with the 49ers.

Cowherd noted that Trey Lance has had trouble with accuracy throughout his starts. He stated, “I’ve got three NFL starts over two years and I’ve got some concerns. I’m concerned about the accuracy. How much better can it get with a Trey?’

Payton responded, saying, “Yeah, it can improve some. I said this yesterday, I think there are seven or eight teams that we’re gonna see, not because of injury, we’re gonna see more than one quarterback play. I think, and I believe, don’t kid yourself, that we’re gonna see Garoppolo back in that lineup.”

When the 49ers and Jimmy Garoppolo decided to restructure his contract and have him return to the team for the season, this was the type of conversation that people around the NFL were worried about. If Trey Lance struggles, Garoppolo can step in

The 49ers have assembled a Super Bowl-caliber roster. And they have confidence that Trey Lance is the quarterback of the future. But some question if he is the man for the job.

During the 49ers’ week one loss to the Bears, Trey Lance finished with 164 passing yards and one interception. On the ground, he added another 54 rushing yards on 13 carries. But the game was played in some of the worst weather conditions in recent history. And even so, Lance made several big plays.

please god tap the brakes on the trey lance slander, give the kid some time (and better weather) pic.twitter.com/nOrJDZUo5w — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) September 12, 2022

The sample size from Lance is still incredibly small. But he has all the tools to become a great quarterback. But with persistent struggles, Jimmy Garoppolo could very well make his way back onto the field.