49ers massive Nick Bosa, Trent Williams updates will strike fear in Patrick Mahomes’ heart

The San Francisco 49ers received a pair of important injury updates after trading for Christian McCaffrey. Neither Nick Bosa nor Trent Williams were listed on the 49ers’ injury report, per Niners Wire.

The Niners are preparing to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7. San Francisco will need all hands on deck if they want to upset the Chiefs.

Nick Bosa is one of the best defensive ends in the sport. His presence on the 49ers’ D-Line is crucial to their success. San Francisco’s has been led by Bosa’s contributions. He will obviously play a major role in containing the great Patrick Mahomes.

Left tackle Trent Williams has been out since Week 3. His absence has left the Niners’ offensive line with question marks. The team should see an uptick in offensive productivity with Williams set to return.

The addition of Christian McCaffrey is understandably the main talking point in San Francisco right now. He’s arguably the best running back in the NFL when healthy and will add necessary versatility to the offense. But the 49ers’ injury news should not be overlooked. Nick Bosa and Trent Williams are key pieces to the puzzle.

However, it wasn’t all good news for the Niners. Arik Armstead has been ruled out for the 49ers-Chiefs Week 7 affair due to an ankle injury. His presence will be missed.

Nevertheless, San Francisco is confident that they can take care of business against Kansas City. This Week 7 matchup projects to be a highly competitive affair.