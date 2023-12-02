San Francisco has added some depth pieces ahead of Sunday's big-time game against Philadelphia.

The San Francisco 49ers, heading into an NFC showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, promoted two players from their practice squad Saturday. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news. The moves were made to give the team some depth due to injuries to players on their active roster.

The first activation was veteran wide receiver Chris Conley. The 30-year-old has been active for two 49ers games this season but didn't see playing time in either one.

Conley was a third-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs (76th overall) out of Georgia in the 2015 NFL Draft. His best season came in 2019 as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars. That year, he had 47 receptions on 90 targets for 775 yards and five touchdowns.

Conley gives the team insurance with receiver Ray-Ray McCloud III, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

The team's second activation was 33-year-old eight-year pro football veteran safety Erik Harris. Harris, who signed with the 49ers this past week, hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2022. That year, he notched 13 tackles in 14 games as a member of the Atlanta Falcons. Harris was an undrafted signee of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2017 before his time with the Falcons. Before that, he spent time in the Canadian Football League with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The 10-3 Eagles — who own the first seed and coveted bye week entering Sunday, have plenty of breathing room in the NFC playoff picture between themselves and the second seed 8-3 49ers. The game will still be important for both teams, both of whom are considered legitimate Super Bowl contenders.