Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions came out swinging to start off the NFC Championship game. Jared Goff has managed to help Jahmyr Gibbs, Jameson Williams, and David Montgomery rush to the end zone for six points. Everyone in the San Francisco 49ers faithful were distraught but things quickly turned around after the halftime buzzer. Brock Purdy, Brandon Aiyuk, and Christian McCaffrey all came alive for an insane feat.

Entering the third quarter, the Lions were projected to have a 90.4% win probability for the NFC Championship. However, Kyle Shanahan did not allow his 49ers to just concede. They shot the offense back up in just five minutes of action as his squad now has a 59% chance of punching a ticket to meet Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs at the Super Bowl, per Next Gen Stats.

How did the 49ers get back up?

The 17-point deficit was quickly cut to 14 when Brock Purdy and the 49ers weapons got Jake Moody into field goal range. Jared Goff and the Lions would then fail to convert on their drive which was a huge window of opportunity for the team from the Bay Area. Purdy would then lead his offense until he saw a chance to strike. He scoured for Brandon Aiyuk and delivered a six-yard laser to his hands in the end zone for six points.

Goff looked to have a groove but the 49ers defense was just too much. Purdy would then get the ball back and have his offense drive deep down into Lions territory once again. This time it was not a pass that the opposing secondary should have been waiting for. Instead, they should have kept their eyes on Christian McCaffrey who bulldozed his way against multiple huge defenders for a touchdown.

This momentum carried over to the final quarter of the game. Purdy was able to lead the 49ers into field goal range yet again and Moody delivered with a perfect kick to give them the lead. There are still a lot of minutes left on the clock. However, momentum is on the 49ers' side of things. Hopefully, the faithful's prayers come true such that they could square off against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.