The Carolina Panthers are revamping their front office following a disappointing 2023 season.

The Carolina Panthers are looking to add more executives in their front office as the franchise regroups. The Panthers are looking to grab Kansas City Chiefs' vice president Brandt Tilis, per ESPN. Tilis serves as the vice president of football operations for the Chiefs.

The Panthers are looking to restructure their front office like how the San Francisco 49ers have done. The 49ers are using their general manager in a dual role, as both GM and football operations president. The Panthers are now doing the same thing, with new general manager Dan Morgan getting those responsibilities.

Another role in the 49ers front office combines the talents of chief contract negotiator, with executive vice president of football operations. The Panthers are hoping to use Tilis in that type of role, per ESPN.

The Panthers are undergoing a lot of significant changes. The team finished with a deeply disappointing 2-15 record during the 2023 season. The season unraveled so badly that even the franchise's owner David Tepper was admonished for throwing drinks on Jacksonville Jaguars fans late in the year following a Panthers loss.

The Panthers hired Dave Canales as their new head coach this offseason. Canales is building a staff around him, to help turn the franchise's fortunes around. Canales has a background working on offense, as he served as offensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023. He's also worked as an assistant for the Seattle Seahawks.

Carolina also added a new general manager, when Morgan got promoted. Morgan had been the assistant general manager in Carolina before moving up in the ranks. As mentioned, Morgan will take on an expanded role similar to how the 49ers are running their organization.