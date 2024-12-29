During the 2024 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers sent fans into a frenzy after using the 31st pick on Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall over Ladd McConkey. While fans had strong opinions at the time, social media went into a frenzy once again after the Los Angeles Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey— who was selected after Pearsall— had another strong performance in Week 17.

Although both were drafted in the same year, it's been a completely different story for each receiver.

Ladd McConkey: 15 games, 77 receptions, 1,054 yards, 7 TDs

Ricky Pearsall: 9 games, 17 receptions, 190 yards, 1 TD

Now, Pearsall didn't have the most ideal offseason, following the incident that left him with a gunshot wound just weeks before the season began.

However, with both receivers having such polar opposite rookie seasons, social media was having a field day after McConkey's two-touchdown performance against the New England Patriots.

Social media trolls 49ers over Ricky Pearsall-Ladd McConkey draft-night debacle

Considering how their stat sheets stack up throughout their rookie seasons, social media hasn't let the 49ers forget their decision-making in the 2024 NFL Draft, selecting Pearsall three picks earlier.

And with social media knowing which buttons to press, especially among sports fans, they didn't hold back on roasting the 49ers.

One of the top posts on the topic was from a user named Rich Keltz, who took the time to remind NFL fans how each rookie receiver is progressing through their first season in the league.

“So Jim Harbaugh in year 1 has his Rookie McConkey looking like a Seasoned Vet,” Keltz wrote. “Meanwhile [Kyle Shanahan] is instilling the most complex formations to see if Pearsall can line up correctly.”

Another user by the name of Ian Hartitz commented on Pearsall, making a good point on his lack of usage given the 49ers' laundry list of injuries on offense.

“Ricky Pearsall hasn't caught a pass in three straight games despite, you know, the 49ers being without their No. 1 WR,” Hartitz wrote.

Lastly, a user by the name of Paul Patterson added another receiver to the mix, getting the Carolina Panthers involved, too.

“I almost forgot Xavier Legette and Ricky Pearsall were drafted ahead of Ladd McConkey,” Patterson wrote. “Lol.”

Now, that was far from the only post criticizing the 49ers, as fans nationwide logged into their favorite social media app and blasted off their best posts to show how badly San Francisco botched their 31st pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

And while nothing can change the fact that the 49ers passed on McConkey for Pearsall, they can hopefully learn from their choices in the 2024 NFL Draft.