With a quarter remaining in their Week 17 game against the New England Patriots, Ladd McConkey has already recorded eight receptions for 94 yards and a pair of touchdowns. With a 37-7 about halfway through the 4th quarter, it's likely that McConkey's day is over, but even in an abbreviated effort on Saturday afternoon, McConkey was able to set a pair of Chargers franchise rookie records.

According to Daniel Popper of The Athletic:

“Ladd McConkey has broken the #Chargers rookie receiving records for catches and yards today. Up to 77 catches and 1,054 yards on the season.”

Keenan Allen established both of these records back in 2013 when he caught 71 passes for 1,046 yards. He also added in 8 receiving touchdowns, which is the second-most by a Chargers rookie, trailing only John Jefferson, who set the Chargers record and led the league with 13 touchdowns as a rookie in 1978. Given that McConkey is still six touchdowns shy of that record, it's safe to say that John Jefferson's mark is safe for another season.

But what does still hang in the balance this year is rookie bragging rights among McConkey and his 1st-year contemporaries. Brian Thomas Jr. and Brock Bowers had already reached the 1,000-yard mark heading into the week, and Malik Nabers is just 31 yards shy with two games remaining. This is already the first season since 2014 in which three rookies hit this mark, and if Nabers gets there, it would be the first season in league history in which four rookies recorded 1,000 receiving yards.

Unlike the rest of his rookie counterparts mentioned above, McConkey was not a 1st Round pick, and with the win over the Patriots on Saturday afternoon, it's official that McConkey will be the only one of those rookie pass-catchers who will have the opportunity to showcase his skills during the NFL Playoffs.