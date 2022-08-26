On paper, the San Francisco 49ers should be better than the Houston Texans. Based off of their past performances and their roster, the Bay Area squad should easily handle their opponents. However, their preseason game told a different story. In a shocking turn of events, the new-look San Francisco offense was shut out by the Texans.

Yes, it’s the preseason. Overreaction to preseason games is a mortal sin die-hard NFL fans commit regularly. However, it’s hard not to be concerned by this result. If you ask the 49ers, though, they aren’t too worried about the result. Take Trey Lance, for example, who said that while there was “some ugly stuff”, the Niners will learn from their mistakes. (via 49ers Web Zone)

“It never feels good to lose… But we’ll learn from it, turn the page. Not going to make a bigger deal out of it than we need to, for sure. … Some ugly stuff out there, for sure… Watch the tape tomorrow, learn from it, get better.”

Lance only played a short amount of time during the 49ers’ preseason loss to the Texans, appearing in just three series. During those appearances, the second-year QB went 7-of-11 for 49 yards. It was an abysmal outing, for sure, but nothing too damning for the team, especially after their other preseason games.

49ers fans are hoping that the team quickly learns from the mistakes from this horrid game. The 2022 NFL season starts in two weeks, with San Francisco set to take on the Chicago Bears in Week 1. By that point, fans are expecting Lance, Kyle Shanahan, and the rest of the team to clean up their miscues and be the best possible version of this team.