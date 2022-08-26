Trey Lance gets ultimate praise from Deebo Samuel

The praise for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance continues to come at a steady pace. This time, it comes from Deebo Samuel.

49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel recently sat down with Taylor Rooks to talk about the upcoming season. Samuel and Rooks hit on Super Bowl aspirations, his recent contract extension, and how he feels about Lance as the new QB1.

When discussing Trey Lance, Deebo Samuel spoke highly of the second-year quarterback.

Taylor Rooks asked Samuel what he has seen from Lance that leads him to believe he will be successful in the NFL. Samuel stated, “He’s not afraid to mess up. Ever since I met Trey, every day he’s got better. With him being young, he’s doing a pretty good to me, commanding the huddle, even though you got guys around that kind of been around for a minute, to kind of help him boost his confidence, I feel like Trey is gonna be pretty good.”

“We know we got the team and players to win a Super Bowl.”@TaylorRooks sat down with Deebo Samuel (@19problemz) to discuss his new contract, the @49ers upcoming season and more. #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/fsMi2yo1yG — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) August 26, 2022

The 49ers have gone all in on Trey Lance as their quarterback of the future. Everyone, from players and coaching staff to members of the front office, has outwardly supported Lance.

The team had a clear plan for Lance when they moved up to draft him in the 2021 NFL draft. Now they will finally have the opportunity to see what he can do for a full season.

Throughout last year, Trey Lance appeared in six regular season games, including three starts. He threw for 603 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions. On the ground, he rushed for 168 yards and one touchdown.

The 49ers have Super Bowl aspirations in 2022. With Deebo Samuel and Trey Lance leading this offense, this team could be an elite force.