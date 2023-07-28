New San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks is heaping praise on his defensive line, particularly the amount of depth the 49ers have up front.

As training camp continues for the 49ers, Wilks spoke on his defense saying, “I've probably never been around a group like this on defense, particularly up front … When I say having been around a group like this, that's what I mean — a group. I mean, we have depth. And it's not when one guy comes out that you feel like, okay, we're going to drop off. No, not at all,” per Kirk Larrabee of 49ers Web Zone.

Wilks joins the 49ers after previous DC DeMeco Ryans became the latest 49ers DC to get a head coaching job. Wilks has some big shoes to fill as under Ryans, the 49ers had the number one ranked defense in both yards and points in 2022. Steve Wilks previously served as the defensive coordinator with the Carolina Panthers, before the Panthers promoted him to interim head coach when the Panthers fired coach Matt Rhule.

Wilks should be excited to work with 49ers defensive line studs including Nick Bosa and free agent Javon Hargrave. While Bosa is currently holding out of training camp as he waits for a new contract, Bosa is coming off a Defensive Player of the Year season after finishing 2022 with a career-high 18.5 sacks.

The 49ers also added depth in the offseason when they acquired former Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Javon Hargrave in free agency on a four-year $84 million deal. Hargrave is also coming off a career year in which he recorded double digit sacks for the first time in his career with 11 sacks.

In addition to these two big name players, the 49ers defensive line also proves their depth with linemen Kerry Hyde Jr., Arik Armstead, Javon Kinlaw, Drake Jackson, and Clean Ferrell.