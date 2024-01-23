San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle comments on Brock Purdy's performance in the divisional round.

The San Francisco 49ers edged out a victory over the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs. 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy played a substandard game, but the Niners were able to work through that. Tight end George Kittle spoke on Purdy's performance, giving credit to his poise throughout the game.

“Brock played really well when he had to, there were also moments in the game where Brock kind of expressed himself to our players, you know we had an MA (missed assignment) somewhere and he’s yelling at somebody and I’m like, that’s what I need Brock, I need you to yell at somebody,” said Kittle, per Pat McAfee on X.

Purdy was quick to step up for his team when the 49ers needed it most. He had success with Kittle throughout the matchup and was able to find gaps for guys like Jauan Jennings. Purdy may not have shown any flashes of being an elite quarterback, but he was a solid game manager for the 49ers.

“Not the first time but whenever something happens like that where he gets to express himself there's a switch that flips, and the second after that, he was cooking.”

Head coach Kyle Shanahan is known for putting his quarterbacks into the best situations and that was shown with Purdy in the postseason. He had a safety net in Christian McCaffrey and was given ample time to sling the ball in Shanahan's offense. Kittle and the 49ers are going to need Purdy to step up his game in the NFC Championship, but for right now he was able to produce just enough to get to the next level.