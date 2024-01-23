It's a bird! It's a plane! It's (almost) Jordan Love!

Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Young knows all about playing Superman for his team. The former San Francisco 49ers signal-caller went 91-33 as a starter for the Niners on the way to three Super Bowls. Young’s ability to beat defenses with his arm or his legs was well ahead of its time and would fit perfectly in the NFL today. This is why Young is the perfect arbiter of a Superman QB list, and he says Green Bay Packers passer Jordan Love is close to joining this group.

“Look, it’s Patrick [Mahomes]. It’s Josh [Allen]. Now it’s Lamar [Jackson],” Young told ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on his podcast. “And Joe Burrow, and [Justin] Herbert could join if he got the right coaching and the right help. Those are the Supermen of today’s game. Jalen Hurts — obviously, he’s gotta get righted — he can be that Superman. Now Jordan Love looks to me like there might be six guys that are Supermen in the league, who will just trade being Super Bowl champions.”

Hall-of-Fame QB @SteveYoungQB one famously got the monkey off his back. Here he discusses whether Bills’ QB Josh Allen can, and will, do the same: 🎧 https://t.co/81Y6ViAXHU pic.twitter.com/UmADH73y6o — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 23, 2024

That is high praise from one of the 10 (or maybe even fewer) best NFL quarterbacks of all time. And it is heady company to be in for Jordan Love. Mahomes, Allen, Jackson, Burrow, and Herbert are universally regarded as the best QBs playing right now, and Hurts isn’t far behind.

If Love does, in fact, join this group after his excellent debut season as a full-time starter, then the Packers can absolutely compete for and even win the Super Bowl in the future.

There is a catch with Jordan Love's success

That is huge for Green Bay, but it also presents its challenges.

Jordan Love signed a one-year, “prove it” extension last offseason that puts him in a contract year in 2024. After 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions, the Packers must wrap Love up long-term soon to avoid the QB drama they dealt with in the latter Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers years.

While this is a good problem to have in the grand scheme of things, putting Love in the Mahomes, Allen, Jackson, Burrow, Herbert, and Hurts category also means that he is due for a $50-plus-million-dollar-a-year extension like the ones those other guys have.

The alternative isn’t good, but paying that much to one player will mean that the Packers will have to tighten their belts in other areas in the coming years if Love does get this type of paycheck.