Tempers flared between San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga and Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner at the end of Sunday's game between the NFC West division rivals. The two were caught on video jawing at each other, with Conner seemingly grabbing Hufanga's jaw before violently pushing the defensive back away.

James Conner and Talanoa Hufanga got into a scuffle after the Cardinals-49ers game. pic.twitter.com/smb7g31nTy — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 1, 2023

Fortunately, cooler heads were able to separate the two, as 49ers tight end George Kittle tried to move Hufanga away from Conner, while Cardinals center Keith Ismael calmed down his teammate. Even then, Hufanga and Conner still tried to bark at each other over something that can't be ascertained in the video.

Conner surely was not in the mood, as the Cardinals were absolutely dominated on both ends of the field by San Francisco, which came away with a 35-16 home victory. Conner was not able to impact the game as much as he wanted to, as he only managed to rack up 52 rushing yards on 11 carries, while turning the only catch he had of the day into a mere total of four yards. Hufanga and the Niners' defense were just too much for the Cardinals. Hufanga had five total tackles (four solo).

With the win over Arizona, the 49ers have improved to 4-0 in the 2023 NFL regular season. The Cardinals, on the other hand, dropped to 1-3. They will still meet each other at least one more time this season, with the Niners visiting Arizona in Glendale in Week 15.

San Francisco will next face the Dallas Cowboys, while Arizona takes on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5.