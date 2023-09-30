The Arizona Cardinals will head to Northern California to face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Cardinals-49ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Cardinals stunned the Dallas Cowboys 28-16 in Week 3. Initially, the Cards jumped out to a 21-10 lead. They held on and prevented the Cowboys from rallying. Significantly, Joshua Dobbs went 17 for 21 with 189 yards with one touchdown while also rushing six times for 55 yards. James Conner rushed 14 times for 98 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Rondale Moore also ran three times for 54 yards and a touchdown. Michael Wilson had two receptions for 86 yards, while Marquise “Hollywood” Brown added five receptions for 61 yards and a touchdown.

The 49ers defeated the New York Giants 30-12. Ultimately, they started slow. But the 49ers began to pull away in the second quarter. Yes, Brock Purdy missed a few throws. But he still finished 25 for 37 with 310 yards and two touchdowns. Likewise, Christian McCaffrey rushed 19 times for 85 yards and a touchdown. Deebo Samuel added six catches for 129 yards, while George Kittle had seven receptions for 90 yards. Additionally, Nick Bosa and Javon Hargrave each notched a sack.

The 49ers lead the all-time series 34-29. Also, they have won the past two genes, including a sweep last season.

Here are the Cardinals-49ers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Cardinals-49ers Odds

Arizona Cardinals: +14 (-115)

San Francisco 49ers: -14 (-105)

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. 49ers Week 4

TV: FOX and Fox Sports

Stream: fuboTV, NFL+

Time: 4:26 PM ET/1:26 PM PT

Why The Cardinals Could Cover The Spread

The Cardinals are rebuilding this season. Furthermore, they are just getting by without Kyler Murray. But the offense has remained consistent, and the defense has managed to thrive.

Doubs has 549 yards passing with two touchdowns and a 72 percent completion percentage. Additionally, he has rushed 12 times for 93 yards and a touchdown. Conner has rushed 51 times for 266 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Wilson has seven receptions for 161 yards. Brown has 14 receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns. Zach Ertz has 14 catches for 83 yards.

The defense has had some producers. Significantly, Dennis Gardeck has nine solo tackles and three sacks. Victor Dimukeje has added five solo tackles and 2.5 sacks. Kyzir White has 18 solo tackles with one sack and one interception. Overall, the Cards have three interceptions as a unit.

The Cardinals will cover the spread if their offense can gel against this tough San Francisco defense. Ultimately, they must prevent Bosa and Hargrave from getting to the quarterback. The Cards must also figure out a way to stop McCaffrey and prevent him from burning them. Furthermore, they must not let Kittle score against them.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

The 49ers are undefeated this season and looking to make it 4-0 in this week's game. Therefore, expect more production from the offense and stellar play from the defense as they welcome the Cards to Levi Stadium.

Purdy has completed 67 percent of his passes while passing for 736 yards and four touchdowns. Additionally, he went 15 for 20 with 178 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Cards last year. McCaffrey has rushed 60 times for 353 yards with three touchdowns while catching 11 passes for 70 yards. Furthermore, he rushed 10 times for 45 yards while catching three passes for 34 yards and a score in the win over the Cards last season.

Brandon Aiyuk may return this week after missing last week's game with a shoulder injury. Significantly, he has 11 receptions for 172 yards and two touchdowns this season. Aiyuk had four receptions for 59 yards last season in the previous matchup with the Cards. Therefore, look for him to get a lot of looks, as he has 15 receptions for 215 yards and three touchdowns through five games against the Cardinals. Deebo Samuel has missed two practices this week. Therefore, he may not play. Kittle will look for more opportunities as he comes in with 13 receptions with 139 yards. Additionally, he had four receptions for 29 yards and two touchdowns in the previous battle with the Cards. Kittle has 43 receptions for 631 yards with six touchdowns through 10 games against Arizona in his career.

The defense has terrorized opponents. Ultimately, Drake Johnson has four solo tackles and three sacks. Hargrave has three solo tackles and two sacks, while Bosa has four solo grabs and one sack. Meanwhile, Fred Warner has 16 solo tackles and one sack, while Dre Greenlaw has 14 solo tackles but may not play due to an injury. Talanoa Hufangaa has eight solo tackles and two sacks.

The 49ers will cover the spread if their running game continues to dominate. Then, the defense cannot let the Cardinals get into a rhythm.

Final Cardinals-49ers Prediction & Pick

The 49ers are too talented to let this game split. Therefore, expect them to blow the Cards out.

Final Cardinals-49ers Prediction & Pick: San Francisco 49ers: -14 (-105)