49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan didn't have the most optimistic update when it comes to Talanoa Hufanga's injury status.

While Talanoa Hufanga will still undergo more tests to determine the severity of the knee injury he suffered in Week 11 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Kyle Shanahan is already preparing for the worst.

Hufanga suffered a right knee injury in the third quarter of the showdown while attempting to stop Bucs running back Rachaad White. The 23-year-old safety's knee appeared to buckle and give up on him as he fell to the ground.

The 49ers Pro Bowler had to be brought to the medical tent after the play. Moments later, however, he was carted off the field in a concerning turn for the San Francisco franchise. Hufanga was ruled out for the rest of the contest, though the team held on for the 27-14 victory.

#49ers say All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga suffered a knee injury and is done for the day. He was carted off. Appears like this was the play. pic.twitter.com/e6gllDYUKQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 19, 2023

In his postgame presser, Shanahan didn't have the most optimistic update when it comes to Hufanga's health status. According to the 49ers head coach, Hufanga “most likely” tore his ACL in the play, per Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

While nothing is certain yet and Talanoa Hufanga will still be evaluated on Monday, it's certainly not good to hear Shanahan's early assessment. After all, if Hufanga has indeed suffered a torn ACL, it means his season is over. That would have been quite a heartbreaking development considering that the youngster was coming off his first Pro Bowl season.

More details about Hufanga's injury should come out on Monday. For 49ers fans, like Kyle Shanahan, it is best for them to pray for the best and expect the worst.