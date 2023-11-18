We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Buccaneers-49ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will head to Santa Clara to face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi Stadium. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Buccaneers-49ers prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Buccaneers defeated the Tennessee Titans 20-6. Initially, they trailed 3-0 in the second period when Baker Mayfield tossed a touchdown to Rachaad White. The Bucs kept going and never looked back. Significantly, Mayfield went 18 for 29 with 278 yards passing, with two touchdowns and one interception. White rushed 20 times for 51 yards while catching two passes for 47 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Mike Evans had six receptions for 143 yards and one touchdown. Chris Godwin had four catches for 54 yards. Additionally, the defense notched four sacks.

The 49ers defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3 last weekend. Amazingly, the Niners dominated from start to finish. It was 13-3 at halftime. Then, the 49ers added two touchdowns in the third quarter to help put the game further out of reach. Brock Purdy went 19 for 26 with 296 yards passing with three touchdowns. Also, Christian McCaffrey rushed 16 times for 95 yards while catching six passes for 47 yards. George Kittle had three receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. Likewise, Brandon Aiyuk had three catches for 55 yards and a score. Deebo Samuel had four receptions for 30 yards while rushing thrice for 29 yards and a score. Meanwhile, the defense generated five sacks.

The 49ers lead the all-time series 19-7. Additionally, they have won 4 of 6 games. The 49ers dominated the Bucs 35-7 last season at Levi Stadium. Overall, the Bucs struggled, with White rushing just 13 times for 56 yards. Godwin had five catches for 54 yards, while Evans had four for 44.

Purdy went 16 for 21 in that game, with 185 yards passing for two touchdowns while rushing for a score. Likewise, McCaffrey rushed 14 times for 119 yards and a touchdown while catching two passes for 34 yards. Kittle had four receptions for 28 yards, while Samuel had four catches for 43. Meanwhile, Aiyuk had two catches for 57 yards and a score.

Here are the Buccnaeers-49ers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Buccaneers-49ers Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +11.5 (-105)

San Francisco 49ers: -11.5 (-115)

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

How to Watch Buccaneers vs. 49ers Week 11

Time: 4:06 PM ET/1:06 PM PT

TV: FOX Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Buccaneers Could Cover The Spread

The Bucs committed eight penalties in their last game against the 49ers. Furthermore, they also committed a fumble, and Tom Brady tossed two interceptions. Brady has since retired, and Mayfield will make the start against the Niners.

Mayfield has had a solid season, passing for 2,143 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Now, he will face a rejuvenated defense that will look to build on what they accomplished last weekend. White has rushed 132 times for 429 yards and three touchdowns while catching 35 passes for 326 yards and a score. Ultimately, he needs to get going to give the Bucs a chance.

Evans has 43 receptions for 737 yards and six touchdowns. Additionally, Godwin has 44 receptions for 522 yards and one score. The Bucs need both men to catch passes and escape the tough San Francisco defense.

The Tampa Bay defense still has some fight. Shaq Barrett has notched 22 solo tackles, four sacks, and one interception, while Vita Vea has 18 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Likewise, Lavonte David has 51 solo tackles and two sacks. Devin White continues to shine, with 33 solo tackles, two sacks, and one interception.

The Buccaneers will cover the spread if they can move the chains and not take critical penalties. Then, they must stop McCaffrey and force Purdy to throw off his heels, forcing him into 3rd and long situations.

Why The 49ers Could Cover The Spread

Purdy bounced back last weekend. Now, he hopes to take the next step. Purdy has passed for 2,329 yards, 15 touchdowns, and five interceptions. Subsequently, he has played better when the Niners have had the lead than when they have trailed, as he often tries to do too much when the defense struggles. McCaffrey has rushed 153 times for 747 yards and nine touchdowns while also catching 38 passes for 339 yards and four scores. Therefore, he is the catalyst for the Niners in this one.

Samuel has caught 24 passes for 332 yards and one touchdown while rushing 21 times for 124 yards and two scores over seven games. Hence, he is a big factor in the San Francisco offense. Aiyuk has 38 receptions for 675 yards and three touchdowns. Ultimately, he is the guy who moves the chains for San Francisco. Kittle now has 35 receptions for 559 yards and four touchdowns.

The defense is loaded. First, Nick Bosa has 18 solo tackles and 4.5 sacks. Arik Armstead has notched 11 solo tackles and three sacks. Also, Fred Warner has 47 solo tackles, two sacks, and three interceptions.

The Niners will cover the spread if they can run the ball efficiently and avoid taking penalties that kill drives. Next, the defense must stop the running game (which they failed to do against the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals) and force Mayfield into some uncomfortable situations.

Final Buccaneers-49ers Prediction & Pick



The Niners regained their mojo last week. Consequently, it won't be an absolute whooping like last season. But the Niners will still cover the spread.

Final Buccaneers-49ers Prediction & Pick: San Francisco 49ers: -11.5 (-115)