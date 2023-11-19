Talanoa Hufanga suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of the 49ers' Week 11 showdown with the Buccaneers.

San Francisco 49ers safety Talanoa Hufanga was forced to exit Sunday's Week 11 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a scary knee injury.

Hufanga suffered the injury in the third quarter. He appeared to have sustained it while trying to stop running back Rachaad White, with video replays showing how Hufanga's right knee buckled and collapsed as he fell to the ground.

#49ers say All-Pro safety Talanoa Hufanga suffered a knee injury and is done for the day. He was carted off. Appears like this was the play. pic.twitter.com/e6gllDYUKQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 19, 2023

The 23-year-old had to exit the game as he proceeded to the medical tent for further evaluation. Later on, he was seen being carted off the field, indicating a serious knee injury. He was also ruled out for the rest of the game.

Hufanga carted to the locker room pic.twitter.com/ZtooV5oCTm — Jake Hutchinson (@hutchdiesel) November 19, 2023

It's certainly a concerning development for the 49ers, especially amid their bid to stay atop the NFC West. They need as much healthy bodies as possible, and Talanoa Hufanga's injury doesn't help at all. Prior to the game, they were already missing six players, with Aaron Banks, Brandon Allen, Tyrion Davis-Price, Kalia Davis, Jalen Graham and Brayden Willis all inactive for the showdown.

The 49ers have yet to provide more details on the severity of Hufanga's injury and the required recovery period, though the early signs haven't been encouraging.

Hufanga, a Pro Bowler in 2022, is a key part of the 49ers' defense. If he ends up getting sidelined for a long time, it'll be a big blow to the team. Heading to the Week 11 showdown, he has already recorded 51 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, three passes defended and three interceptions. Hopefully, his injury isn't as serious and significant as it seemed to be.