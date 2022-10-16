Cam Akers was once seen as the solution for the Los Angeles Rams at running back. Now it looks like Akers and the Rams might need to solve where he’ll be playing next.

The third-year back is now reportedly sitting out for “philosophical” and “football-related differences” with the expectation being that he’ll be traded sooner rather than later, as NFL insider Ian Rapoport details:

“Sources say Akers, who is out today due to what was described as personal reasons, has philosophical and football-related differences with head coach Sean McVay. The coach has left Akers’ future open, and sources say the third-year pro could be on the way out.

The belief is that he’ll draw significant trade interest, and the team is open to a deal for the right value.” Cam Akers had a promising rookie season for the Rams back in 2020. With many seeing him as a potential breakout candidate in 2021, he tore his Achilles before his sophomore season even began. He was able to return for the final game of the season and for the postseason, but he was far from effective, averaging just 2.6 rushing yards per carry in four games with zero touchdowns. The lack of production has carried over to the 2022 season, where his 3.0 yards per carry ranks as the lowest figure for anyone with at least 25 chances. It’s clear that the offense has sputtered in LA and, fair or not, Cam Akers feels it’s not doing enough to maximize his talents.

Based on the report, there doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between Akers and the Rams brass but the resulting rift appears to be too wide to overcome at this point.