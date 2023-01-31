Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company.

Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that game following the elbow injury suffered by San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy in the first quarter of the contest. The future Hall of Famer quarterback talked about it at length during a recent episode of his Let’s Go podcast (h/t Cam Inman of The Mercury News).

“Injuries play a role in every game and your margin of error changes quite a bit. Obviously San Fran had really no chance to compete yesterday. That was tough just to see that happen, and at the same time it’s the reality of the sport. So Philly deserved it. They had an incredible season. They played well on defense. They forced that pass and the injury to Brock Purdyon his elbow. It’s truly part of the sport. It’s a contact sport and that’s why it’s a demolition derby. and that’s why, you, know, all these games are somewhat unpredictable”

Tom Brady also mentioned the ailments that slowed down Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts in the playoffs.

“You go to the Super Bowl, Patrick’s [Mahomes] had a sprained ankle, Jalen [Hurts] had a hurt shoulder. Anything can happen in the first quarter of the game and of course it’s going to affect the outcome. So if you’re relegated to handing the ball off down 28 points, or whatever it was there in the fourth quarter, there’s no chance of coming back at that point.”

Tom Brady is about to become a free agent in March, and it’s still unknown whether he would continue to play in the NFL or hang up his cleats for good. He will be a special figure to watch out for in free agency, particularly among 49ers fans with the quarterback constantly linked to a quarterbacking job in San Francisco.