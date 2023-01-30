The San Francisco 49ers had a carousel at quarterback during their NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. That theme could continue into the offseason. In the latest NFL rumors from The Athletic, an executive floated a wild scenario involving Tom Brady, whose Tampa Bay Buccaneers future is uncertain, joining his hometown team in San Francisco, with Trey Lance being traded to the Tennessee Titans. Here’s the wild Brady-49ers scenario already swirling in the NFL rumors, per Mike Sando of The Athletic.

“I think they will trade Trey Lance to Tennessee and then they will end up with Brady and Brady will play one year for his home team, and they will have Brock Purdy as the backup,” an exec from another team predicted. “That is the chatter. They have the defense already, Brady wants to win one more, and this is right up the 49ers’ alley.”

Per the latest NFL rumors, this executive believes that the 49ers will trade Trey Lance to the Titans and sign Tom Brady, who will be a free agent this offseason after his one-year deal with the Buccaneers expires.

Purdy, who led the 49ers on a 12-game winning streak that had them on the precipice of a Super Bowl berth, would head to the bench in this scenario.

The executive cites Brady’s desire to win, as well as the 49ers’ stout defense, as reasons for this potential offseason blockbuster making sense.

It’s certainly not the first time that Brady has been linked to the 49ers, as they reportedly declined to pursue him when he became a free agent back in 2020.

With question marks surrounding Lance and Purdy’s injury putting his 2023 status in doubt, would the 49ers go all in and sign Tom Brady?

This executive sure thinks so.