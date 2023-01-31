San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Brock Purdy was diagnosed with a fully torn UCL, which has him questionable for the start of next training camp. Purdy going down has speculation soaring that the 49ers could go after Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ quarterback Tom Brady.

Purdy suffered his elbow injury in the 49ers’ NFC Championship loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. His expected recovery timeline is six months, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With Purdy, alongside former 49ers’ first-round pick now down with injuries, San Francisco is in need of a quarterback. Twitter is beginning to think the answer could be Brady.

“I think, given the severity of Purdy’s injury, I’d be more inclined to pursue Tom Brady as the 49ers now,” Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) of CBS wrote. “I don’t want a situation where Purdy’s injury hands Lance the job and you risk a fractured locker room. Let them learn behind Brady for a year and compete in earnest in 2024.”

“I really hope Tom Brady does go to the 49ers now,” added Rivals’ Josh Taylor (@JoshTaylorFB). “Retire with your favorite team you grew up with while Lance/Purdy heal and develop.”

Some fans were even more direct with the Brady-to-San Francisco pipeline.

While Brock Purdy proved he is more than just Mr. Irrelevant, Brady is arguably the greatest NFL quarterback of all time. It has been well documented that Brady grew up a 49ers’ fan.

As San Francisco waits for Purdy and Lance to return from injury and continue their development, perhaps the 49ers turn to Brady for another Super Bowl push.