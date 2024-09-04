Trent Williams is back in business with the San Francisco 49ers. The two sides have found common ground on a new contract, ending a prolonged holdout just in time for the 2024 season.

The 36-year-old Williams received fine after fine for skipping out on training camp and preseason. Under his new deal, he will get paid sooner with more guaranteed money. The holdout from the 49ers was all about obtaining more security in his contract, Williams explained.

According to Kevin Patra of NFL.com, Williams simply wanted to change the fact that he didn’t have any more guaranteed money on his deal. He didn’t intend to wait this long but did what he needed to do for a final big payday.

“Obviously, I didn't think it would get this drawn out,” Williams said, via NFL.com. “But it's a tough business, and this was a very intricate contract — I wouldn't call it a dispute — but a restructure. So, it took time to get to where both sides feel like it's a win-win. We had discussions in minicamp and kinda knew that it could draw out a little bit, just because there was other people on the table — obviously, a lot of pressing needs. I didn't think it would go this long, but it is what it is.”

The 49ers would have missed Williams badly if he sat out any games. The stalwart on the offensive line is a major reason why the Niners' offense is feared throughout the NFL, so replacing him may have gone poorly despite the playmaking talent oozing from this offense. Just as they did with Brandon Aiyuk, they resolved the situation just before the season got underway. Better late than never!

Williams may be very old but he's worth the money. Even at his age, he is arguably the best lineman in all of football. He protects Brock Purdy's blindside expertly and is even versatile enough to be used in motion. San Francisco has now locked him down for the foreseeable future and hopes to get him a Super Bowl ring before he retires.

The 49ers begin their season at home against the New York Jets in a Monday Night Football showdown.