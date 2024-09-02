After a long standoff with the San Francisco 49ers, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the team last Thursday. It turns out, that was one of the two options that Aiyuk had on the table with the 49ers amid the contentious negotiations that also included trade talks with teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots.

“San Francisco was at $26 million per year in May, but didn't move off that spot before camp kicked off in July,” Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported. “Then, when camp commenced, and Aiyuk decided to hold-in, the sides had to start over. On Aug. 12, the Niners made the two proposals—one for $120 million over four years, and another for $87 million over three years. Aiyuk rejected both, and they came off the table. Then, last week, when the sides reopened talks, the Niners' offers went back on the table, and Aiyuk took the four-year, $120 million deal.”

The 49ers and Aiyuk standoff was at the center of attention for a lot of fans this offseason, as many were wondering if the NFC's top Super Bowl contender would have its top wide receiver on the field, or if another team would have him. Instead, Aiyuk is back with the 49ers and seemingly set to play in Week 1 against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

49ers turn attention to Trent Williams after Brandon Aiyuk extension

With just a week to go before the 49ers take on the Jets in the season opener, left tackle Trent Williams is still holding out. This has not been as talked about as Aiyuk's situation was, because Aiyuk was with the team, holding in. Williams has not been with the team for all of training camp, and has been seeing an updated contract. It is unknown what exactly he is looking for in that regard, but he is undoubtedly looking for an upgrade.

The good news is that Williams is a veteran and likely will be able to get ready to play in games very shortly if the contract situation is figured out. The bad news is that Williams is arguably as important as anyone on the 49ers offense, and most believe he is more important than Aiyuk. It will be worth monitoring Williams' status with the 49ers over the next week. If he eventually reports, the 49ers are a full go when it comes to pursuing a Super Bowl this year.