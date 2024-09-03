Cash was a big consideration for Trent Williams to finalize his deal. Obviously, he also did not want to stress the Kyle Shanahan-led San Francisco 49ers anymore along with their front office. So, it was a fairly easy call for him to sign the extension before protecting Brock Purdy in their Week 1 matchup. However, there was another person who influenced his call to ink the papers. It all apparently boiled down to Ricky Pearsall.

One might think that being part of the same offense that Kyle Shanahan runs in the 49ers system means that players get to know each other more. That was not the case between Trent Williams and Ricky Pearsall. While both of them play crucial roles in getting Brock Purdy some yards, they have not quite gotten to interact yet. Nonetheless, the offensive tackle heard of the wide receiver's incident where he got shot. This prompted the big man to finally sign the extension.

Williams outlined why he made the decision to ink the deal with the 49ers due to Pearsall, via Matt Lively of CBS Sports.

“I have never experienced that. Like in my career, to have a teammate shot. In my mind, I just want to get back and get around the team. Ricky stood out to me. When I did pop in for OTAs in the 30 minutes that I was here, he did go out of his way to come and introduce himself to me. Obviously, we were going to meet each other eventually but I'm getting out there. There's ninety guys on the team, I'm walking there and I don't kind of know anybody just yet. For him to come up and introduce himself. I just instantly felt the vibe,” he declared.

How close are Ricky Pearsall and Trent Williams in the 49ers offense?

To put it simply, they aren't. Pearsall was just signed by Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers front office this offseason. Meanwhile, Williams has been with the Bay Area squad since 2020 and also accumulated a lot of veteran acumen from his time with the Washington Commanders. It is fairly safe to say then that the 49ers star who just got a deal worth nearly $83 million has a good feel in determining who's a good person or not. Pearsall belonged to the former despite their short interactions.

You could just feel that he's a genuine person. As soon as I saw that happened, I just wanted to get back in there and be there for the team. A lot of people probably heard it and were confused about what happened. I wanted to be around for that… This world is a hard place, a very very hard place. I think sometimes we are shielded from reality,” he declared.

Money, fame, and a lengthy career could very well be the main reasons why Williams is back with the 49ers. However, his team spirit because of this decision will never be questioned.