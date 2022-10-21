The holiday season came early for Bay Area football fans. Late Thursday night, running back Christian McCaffrey was sent via trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for multiple draft picks. In the aftermath of this massive deal, McCaffrey’s new teammates are brimming with cheer.

“It felt like Christmas,” said left tackle Trent Williams, according to Jake Hutchison of KNBR.

Williams will have an opportunity to play with the 49ers’ new toy as he does not carry an injury designation heading into Sunday’s Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Other teammates of note set to participate in Sunday’s action include right tackle Mike McGlinchey, superstar defensive end Nick Bosa, and safety Jimmie Ward according to Niners Wire.

This wave of good injury fortune should bode well for the 49ers in their efforts to make up for last week’s upset loss to the Atlanta Falcons, a game in which Trent Williams and most of the usual starting defense missed due to various injury woes.

Though the NFC West is still an extremely close race, the 49ers presently rest in first place with a record of 3-3. A win against the Chiefs with their new running back in tow would go a long way in solidifying their status as the team to beat in the NFC West, if not the entire NFC. Following the McCaffrey deal, the 49ers’ Super Bowl odds in Vegas took a rather noticeable leap, with only four teams with shorter odds as of Thursday night.