The San Francisco 49ers had a rough Sunday night for themselves. They lost an ugly game against the Denver Broncos, one that they should’ve won if not for an unfortunate error from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Star wide receiver Deebo Samuel had an injury scare, and All-Pro offensive lineman Trent Williams exited the game due to an injury.

After the game, the 49ers got immediate news on Trent Williams’ apparent injury. According to head coach Kyle Shanahan, the star offensive lineman suffered a high ankle sprain. The team expects Williams to be out for a significant time due to this injury. (via Nick Wagoner)

#49ers LT Trent Williams has a high ankle sprain, according to Kyle Shanahan. Timeline unclear but he will likely miss some time. Williams had similar injury in playoffs last year and played on it but later admitted that was a mistake — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 26, 2022

The 49ers have been battling major injuries to their key players all season long. First, George Kittle was kept out of action for Week 1 due to a groin injury. Then, sophomore QB Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. Now, San Francisco will be without arguably the best offensive lineman in the league for a few weeks.

It’s worth noting that Trent Williams suffered a similar ankle injury in the playoffs last year. While his presence helped the 49ers reach the NFC Championship Game, even he admits it was a bad idea. Knowing that, we can expect the coaching staff to be a lot more cautious in approaching this unfortunate injury.

There’s still a good chunk of the season left for the 49ers to course-correct after a disappointing start. However, the team’s performance, as well as the numerous injuries, could spell disaster for them. How they react to these injuries will determine how far they can go this year.