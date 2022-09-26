It’s been 14 long years, but to this very day, most football fans still remember Dan Orlovsky’s infamous error for the Detroit Lions during their unforgettable 0-16 season. Apparently, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo also has that Orlovsky play saved soundly in his own memory bank. On Sunday, Jimmy G decided to bust out his own iteration of the play against the Denver Broncos.

With the Niners facing a ton of pressure from the Broncos defense in their own endzone, Garoppolo, who himself has been making headlines of late, accidentally stepped out of bounds for a safety (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

Jimmy Garoppolo accidentally steps out of the end zone for a safety 😬pic.twitter.com/2Pvhz1BX26 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 26, 2022

This definitely has shades of that memorable Dan Orlovsky moment. Here it is to refresh your memory:

The most underrated part of the Dan Orlovsky safety is the announcer going “poor guy probably doesn’t even know” pic.twitter.com/ZkZH0gRzfh — Josh Hill (@jdavhill) September 26, 2022

So who did it better? Or should I say, who did it worse?

To add insult to injury, not only did the 49ers give up two points on this play, but they also lost left tackle Trent Williams to injury. Lost in the whole Jimmy G safety brouhaha was how Williams had his right ankle rolled on by a Broncos player:

#49ers star left tackle Trent Williams has not returned after suffering a right ankle sprain on this play Details and return timeline⏩https://t.co/2ItpRBKzcJ pic.twitter.com/Esp428OQ1y — Sports Injury Central (@SICscore) September 26, 2022

Williams was unable to return to the game with an apparent ankle injury, and it remains to be seen if the nine-time Pro Bowl tackle will miss time due to this knock.

#49ers LT Trent Williams has been officially ruled out with an ankle injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 26, 2022

To make matters worse for Jimmy Garoppolo, the 49ers ended up losing the game, 11-10. Then again, you also have to note that Denver would have likely scored off of Garoppolo’s intercepted pass after he stepped out of bounds for the safety. I’m not sure which is the better case for Garoppolo, though.