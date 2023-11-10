San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams will be a game-time decision to play versus the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers return from their bye week ready to rebound from their three-game losing streak against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the question is will left tackle Trent Williams come back to the field with the team?

Williams is still dealing with an ankle injury that he sustained in the 49ers' loss to the Cleveland Browns. The ankle caused him to miss both of their next losses against the Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals. While Jaylon Moore did a nice job filling in, their is no replacing the 10x Pro Bowler.

The 49ers are now saying that Williams will be a game-time decision, per The Athletic's Dianna Russini. Williams did not practice Wednesday as he got his usual rest day, but returned to practice for the first time Thursday.

San Francisco is also facing an offensive line injury to guard Aaron Banks, who still will miss a few weeks with a toe injury. The good news for the 49ers is they are getting wide receiver Deebo Samuel back after he missed the past two games.

The return of Samuel and potential return of Williams will be huge for the 49ers. Quarterback Brock Purdy has seen an increase of pressure from opposing defenses during the losing streak. While he's primarily managed to get the ball out and avoid sacks, he'll have more time in the pocket with Williams back.

Outside of the passing game, the running attack could use better blocking. In two of the three 49ers losses, Christian McCaffrey averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry and Purdy led the team in rushing in one of the games. A healthy Trent Williams and Deebo Samuel could help the 49ers return to averaging eight and nine yards on first down runs.