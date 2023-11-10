The San Francisco 49ers have been bitten by the injury bug in recent weeks, and now a massive update on Trent Williams has been revealed.

The San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road this weekend at TIAA Bank Field in Florida. The Jaguars are led by QB Trevor Lawrence and Coach Doug Pederson, in position to make a deep playoff run.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are gearing up for another potential Super Bowl run, hoping to shake off the rust of the past few weeks of injuries, rest and disappointment. The 49ers are on a three-game losing streak and must get back to their winning ways.

Coach Kyle Shanahan of the 49ers spoke about Lawrence recently and the threat he poses to his team and defense. Star receiver Deebo Samuel shared info about his team's confidence heading into the weekend with an update.

The 49ers got a big boost at practice on Thursday. The team welcomed Trent Williams back to the field. Williams is a jumbo sized offensive tackle who could take a lot of pressure off of Brock Purdy this weekend and help the 49ers to score a big win over a surging Jaguars team.

According to Matt Burrows on X, Williams had extra tape on his right ankle but seemed to be moving around well.

The 49ers are tied for first place with the Seattle Seahawks at the moment, and are hoping to seize control of the NFC West soon. The Seahawks and 49ers play each other on Thursday, November 23.

Until then, expect Shanahan, Samuel, Purdy and company to continue to tweak their offensive and defensive schemes in hoping of putting their lineup full of playmakers in the proper positions to make things happen.

A road matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles early next month and a home matchup with the Seahawks bookend a four game stretch that includes a tilt with the Buccaneers next week.

With the division and playoff positioning up in the air, now is the time for Williams and the 49ers to give it all they've got.