The San Francisco 49ers are entering the upcoming season with a redefined identity, and wide receiver Jauan Jennings is at the center of the transformation. With Deebo Samuel now in Washington and Brandon Aiyuk still recovering from knee surgery, Jennings is stepping into the WR1 spotlight for the 49ers offense, and he's doing it with a mindset that fires up his coaches.

The 49ers shipped Samuel and his hefty contract to the Washington Commanders for a fifth-round pick on March 4, but the veteran receiver says he holds no bitterness toward his former team.

New offensive coordinator Klay Kubiak, who has taken the reins of the team's strategic direction, didn't hold back when discussing Jennings. In a statement shared by Jared Dubin of CBS Sports via NFL Media, Kubiak reiterated his trust in Jennings.

“I think, if you ask Jauan, he says ‘I'm No. 1.' And that's his mindset, and that's why we love Jauan. He sees himself as a dominant player. I think you guys all saw last year when he got more chances, he played really, really well.”

That “No. 1” mentality is no longer just talk. After years as a depth piece in the wide receiver depth chart, Jennings exploded in 2024, recording 77 catches for 975 yards and six touchdowns, nearly surpassing his career totals from the three prior seasons combined.

Jauan Jennings was the 49ers most reliable receiver in 2024

He was the most reliable receiving target in a season riddled with injuries to stars like Christian McCaffrey, Aiyuk, George Kittle, and Samuel.

As the 49ers offense transitions under Kubiak's guidance, Jennings' physicality and confidence align perfectly with the scheme's demands. Known for designing plays that highlight versatile, tough receivers, Kubiak appears poised to build around Jennings in a way the San Francisco passing attack hasn't before.

Jennings' career numbers now sit at 155 receptions, 1,938 yards, and 13 touchdowns, a testament to his growth and resilience. With Samuel out and Aiyuk's return timeline still uncertain, Jennings isn't just filling in; he's leading.

And if his breakout campaign and “No. 1” mindset continue to fuel his performance, he could very well emerge as a long-term solution in the evolving 49ers air game.

From overlooked depth piece to an offensive focal point, Jennings has earned his moment, and Kubiak is fully backing him to make the most of it.