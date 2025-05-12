The San Francisco 49ers’ roster took a serious hit this offseason as the team faced the grim reality of needing to pay quarterback Brock Purdy starting quarterback-caliber money. The 49ers addressed their depleted defense in the draft but with Deebo Samuel being traded to the Commanders and Brandon Aiyuk recovering from knee surgery the team is in need of receiving help.

Recognizing this deficiency, 49ers are hosting wideout Gabe Davis on a visit, according to FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz on X. Davis missed seven games in 2024 with a torn meniscus but he’s expected to be healthy in time for the upcoming season.

Davis began his career with the Buffalo Bills after being selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft. He was a dependable if unspectacular secondary receiving option for Josh Allen during his time in Buffalo.

Is Gabe Davis a good fit for the 49ers?

Davis produced his best season in 2022 when he had career-highs in receptions (48) and receiving yards (836) and tied his career-best mark with seven touchdowns. However, it was Davis’ postseason play that captured the imagination of rival GMs – particularly his epic eight-catch, 201-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Bills’ Divisional Round loss following the 2021 season.

Davis’ remarkable showing in the instant classic helped him secure a three-year, $39 million deal from the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency prior to the 2024 season.

However, after a breakout season from Brian Thomas Jr. and the addition of Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter in the 2025 NFL draft, the Jaguars decided to release Davis after one season.

The 49ers are facing the possibility of entering the season with Jauan Jennings as the team’s WR1. So it makes sense for the team to kick the tires on Davis. The 26-year-old wideout could provide the 49ers some much needed production on offense as they await the return of Aiyuk. And Davis has proven he’s more than capable of functioning as an above average second or third option in the passing game.

Although the 49ers’ wide receiver room leaves a bit to be desired, the team did just sign tight end George Kittle to a $76.4 million extension. And the team also has running back Christian McCaffrey, who’s more than capable of catching passes. So Brock Purdy should have plenty of targets to throw to once the 2025 season gets underway.